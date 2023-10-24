Sweet deal: Massachusetts could soon have an official state ice cream flavor

Massachusetts has a state drink, state bird, state flower and even a state reptile — it's a Garter snake, in case you were wondering.

Now, the Bay State could soon recognize an official ice cream flavor.

A joint petition originally filed in January proposed to recognize cookies and cream as the official ice cream flavor of the Commonwealth. The proposal was scheduled to be discussed at a joint committee meeting on Tuesday.

Bill H3107 was filed by Representative John Rogers and Senator Michael Rush — several lawmakers have since signed onto it.

Cookies and cream is a popular flavor of ice cream that typically has a creamy vanilla base, with chocolate cookie pieces sprinkled into it. In many cases, Oreo cookies are used.

There appears to be several claims as to who invented the flavor, including Herrell's Ice Cream, which was founded in 1973 in Somerville.

In 1984, former President Ronald Reagan declared July as National Ice Cream Month, to commemorate the "nutritious and wholesome food."