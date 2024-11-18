A very small earthquake was reported in Massachusetts on Monday, according to a local observatory.

Lunenberg, near the New Hampshire border, had 1.5 magnitude shaking around 1 p.m., according to the Weston Observatory, which tracks seismic activity through its New England Seismic Network.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Typically, earthquakes of 1.5 magnitude are barely felt, if at all, though people on a Facebook page for nearby Townsend reported feeling and hearing an earthquake.

Quick little earthquake in Lunenburg around 1pm today. A mere 1.5 magnitude (barely felt). Thanks to the Weston Observatory for the data. pic.twitter.com/e281Ru2EXD — Pete Bouchard (@PeteNBCBoston) November 18, 2024

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The earthquake didn't register on the U.S. Geological Survey's map of all earthquakes in the last 24 hours, though a smaller, 1.3 magnitude temblor in the Stamford, Connecticut, area did.

Small earthquakes are fairly common. Damage is usually only caused by earthquakes with a magnitude of 4 or 5 — roughly 1,000 times more powerful than the one detected Monday.