Massachusetts Firefighters Head West to Fight Wildfires

Firefighters from the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation are heading to Montana to help firefighters putting out wildfires there.

While Massachusetts has sent wildland fire crews to help with wildfires in other regions of the country in the past, this mission is no less challenging.

Wildfires across the West have strained resources and threatened thousands of homes with destruction.

More than 100 large wildfires are burning in a dozen western states, thanks to drought and hot, bone-dry weather.

Firefighters have been battling the largest among them, the month-old Dixie Fire, which is currently threatening the small lumber town of Westwood, California. The wildfire has destroyed more than 1,000 homes, businesses and other structures.

An air quality alert covering seven Montana counties warns of extremely high levels of pollution from smoke.

The fires near Lame Deer, Montana, have burned 275 square miles this week, so far sparing homes but causing extensive damage to pasture lands that ranchers depend on to feed their cows and horses.

Federal firefighters need all the help they can get. The roughly 21,000 working on the ground is more than double the number this time a year ago.