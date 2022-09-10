Massachusetts Police Arrest Two Following Separate Shootings

Police in western Massachusetts have charged two men with murder following separate shootings earlier this month.

The Holyoke Police Department announced Saturday that they arrested Victor Diaz-Torres in connection with the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Alex Larkin of Chicopee on Sept. 3. Diaz-Torres, a 23-year-old Holyoke resident, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder and is being held in jail.

In the second case, police said they arrested 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield in connection to a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Velez was set to be arraigned on a single murder charge on Saturday.

The victim in that shooting was identified as 40-year-old Kevin Ventulett of Holyoke.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was unclear Saturday whether Diaz-Torres and Velez are being represented by attorneys.