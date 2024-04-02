Powerball

No one won Monday's $1B Powerball jackpot. But 2 winning tickets were sold in Mass.

The $50,000 tickets were purchased in Saugus and North Reading

By Marc Fortier

The Powerball jacket is now up to $1.09 billion after no one won the $1 billion grand prize on Monday.

But there were two winners in Massachusetts, albeit for far smaller prizes.

One $50,000 winner purchased their ticket at a Stop & Shop in Saugus, while another $50,000 winner bought theirs at a 7-Eleven in North Reading.

There were $1 million winners in Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia on Monday night. Maryland had two $1 million winners while the other states have one.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Jan. 1. The ticket was sold in Michigan and won $842.4 million.

There have now been 39 consecutive drawings without anyone winning the top prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. EST.

