Massachusetts Reports 5 New Coronavirus Deaths, 154 New Confirmed Cases

Massachusetts reported five new coronavirus deaths and 154 new confirmed cases on Monday.

The deaths among confirmed cases now stands at 8,115, and the total confirmed cases at 105,783.

The state's total death toll stands at 8,330, including probable cases, and the total number of confirmed and probable cases is now 111,827, according to the Department of Public Health's latest daily report.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Last week, the Department of Public Health changed how it reports coronavirus deaths, separating confirmed and probable cases after it had initially combined them. The move was made to bring the report more in line with other states, the department said.

Massachusetts' coronavirus outbreak is much less severe than it was at the height of the virus' surge in mid-April.

Once an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, Massachusetts has dropped from having the third most cases to the eighth most, as it was overtaken by states like Texas, Arizona and Florida, which are now in the midst of new outbreaks.

Dr. Murtaza Akhter, an emergency room physician in Arizona, and Dr. Margaret J. Gorensek, an infectious disease specialist in Florida, joined LX News to describe the daily juggling act at their hospitals to care for a surge of new patients as coronavirus cases spike in their states.

Massachusetts is now in the first stage of Phase 3 of the reopening of its economy. Boston entered the third phase on Monday, a week after most of the rest of the state.

Under the plan, movie theaters, museums and historical sites, as well as gyms, are among the businesses allowed to reopen with appropriate public health measures in place, including social distancing and mask-wearing.

Boston's plan differs slightly from the state plan. For example, libraries will remain closed for browsing, but card holders can still order books for pickup. The city is also limiting attendance at outdoor gatherings to 50 people, while the state limit is 100.

Somerville officials announced Friday they would delay phase three until July 20. Mayor Joseph Curtatone said he’s still concerned about transmission of the disease in indoor spaces in the state’s most densely populated city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

