Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Massachusetts School Listed as Top ‘Dream' University Among College Hopefuls

By Lara Salahi

NBC10 Boston

Two Massachusetts schools have landed on the list of top "dream schools" among students applying for college and their parents.

The Princeton Review surveyed 12,225 college applicants and parents about their dream schools, and found MIT to be the top dream school among applicants. Harvard College clinched the number 3 spot on the top 10 list.

Parents, on the other hand, chose Harvard above MIT. Princeton University in New Jersey was the number one pick for parents. Harvard landed at number 3, and MIT came in at number 5.

See the full list here.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us