Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
snowfall totals

Massachusetts Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen So Far?

Some areas had already seen 3 inches of snow as of 6:30 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Snow started falling on Friday morning in parts of New England.

Some areas had already seen 3 inches of snow as of 6:30 a.m. Here's a closer look at the forecast, which calls for up to a foot of snow in some areas.

Here's a look at snowfall totals so far from cities and towns across southern New England, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

West Springfield: 3"

Waltham: 2"

Brewster: 1"

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Marstons Mills: Dusting/trace

Sandwich: 0.5"

West Falmouth: 0.5"

Fairhaven: 0.6"

Acushnet: 1.3"

East Falmouth: 0.5"

Lunenberg: 1.4"

Waquoit: 0.8"

Pocasset: 1"

Westfield: 2"

Northborough: 1"

Rhode Island

Warwick: 0.9"

Scituate: 1.5"

Connecticut

Moosup: 2"

More on Friday's snowstorm

storm coverage 2 hours ago

Widespread Snow Creates Slick Road Conditions Friday

First Alert 4 hours ago

Storm to Blast New England With Up to a Foot of Snow: WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

BOSTON 3 hours ago

SNOW LIVE CAM: See How Boston's Seaport Looks Right Now

This article tagged under:

snowfall totalsMassachusettsBOSTONWeatherNew England
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us