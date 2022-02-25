Massachusetts Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen So Far?

Snow started falling on Friday morning in parts of New England.
Some areas had already seen 3 inches of snow as of 6:30 a.m. Here's a closer look at the forecast, which calls for up to a foot of snow in some areas.
Here's a look at snowfall totals so far from cities and towns across southern New England, according to the National Weather Service:
Massachusetts
West Springfield: 3"
Waltham: 2"
Brewster: 1"
Marstons Mills: Dusting/trace
Sandwich: 0.5"
West Falmouth: 0.5"
Fairhaven: 0.6"
Acushnet: 1.3"
East Falmouth: 0.5"
Lunenberg: 1.4"
Waquoit: 0.8"
Pocasset: 1"
Westfield: 2"
Northborough: 1"
Rhode Island
Warwick: 0.9"
Scituate: 1.5"
Connecticut
Moosup: 2"