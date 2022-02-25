Massachusetts Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen So Far?

Snow started falling on Friday morning in parts of New England.

Some areas had already seen 3 inches of snow as of 6:30 a.m. Here's a closer look at the forecast, which calls for up to a foot of snow in some areas.

Here's a look at snowfall totals so far from cities and towns across southern New England, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

West Springfield: 3"

Waltham: 2"

Brewster: 1"

Marstons Mills: Dusting/trace

Sandwich: 0.5"

West Falmouth: 0.5"

Fairhaven: 0.6"

Acushnet: 1.3"

East Falmouth: 0.5"

Lunenberg: 1.4"

Waquoit: 0.8"

Pocasset: 1"

Westfield: 2"

Northborough: 1"

Rhode Island

Warwick: 0.9"

Scituate: 1.5"

Connecticut

Moosup: 2"