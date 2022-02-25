Widespread Snow Creates Slick Road Conditions Friday

Heavy snow started to come down early Friday morning, blanketing the roadways across the region. Crews were out treating the streets early as the storm is expected to drop up to a foot of snow when all is said and done.

The storm will include a changeover to a wintry mix in some areas, with a drop in temperatures that could create icy conditions later in the day. Our First Alert Weather Team is not expecting damaging winds, widespread outages or coastal flooding with this system, but scattered power outages are possible.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday urged people to stay off the roadways if possible to allow crews to clear them. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation was out Thursday evening pre-treating roads and had more than 2,000 pieces of equipment out by Friday morning. The MBTA was also preparing for dangerous conditions.

MassDOT currently has 2177 pieces of equipment deployed statewide in snow & ice operations. Pavement temps at or below freezing statewide. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 25, 2022

The MBTA anticipated running subway lines and the commuter rail on regular weekday schedules, though changes are possible as conditions develop. Mattapan line service will be suspended, replaced by bus service. Bus lines may have to run on snow routes. For more information on service changes, visit MBTA.com/winter.

Will the City of Boston declare a snow emergency Friday?

At this point, due to the nature of the storm and the possibility of a wintry mix, there are no plans to declare a snow emergency in Boston. During a snow emergency, the city will ticket and tow your car if you park on a posted snow emergency artery.

School closings in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

Since it's school vacation week in Massachusetts, many schools were already not in session Friday. However, classes were canceled, delayed or switched to online at many colleges and universities, as well as some New Hampshire schools.

Here's a closer look at what conditions look like across the region on Friday morning:

Worcester

The snow started coming down in Worcester shortly after 3 a.m. Friday and continued to pick up. About an hour later, there was already a coating on the ground.

Road crews were out plowing and salting the roadways. There is a parking ban in effect downtown, as in most cities across New England.

Snowy scene in #Worcester this am. Already a solid coating of snow, it started falling just after 3am. #NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/TTJwxYGwWt — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) February 25, 2022

Fitchburg

A light, powdery snow was falling early Friday morning in Fitchburg, where plow crews were keeping up and sweeping the snow off to the side of the roads. A parking ban took effect in Fitchburg at 10 p.m. Thursday and continues through Saturday.

Snow was sticking to the roadways early due to the cold temperatures. The temperature was about 23 degrees in Fitchburg around 4 a.m. Friday. Fitchburg State University was among the colleges and universities that closed Friday due to the weather.

Framingham

Snow was picking up in Framingham Friday morning and beginning to stick on the road on Route 30, a busy corridor, especially for commuters. Slick road conditions are expected in the area throughout the morning. Many plows were out treating the roadways.

Framingham has implemented a 24-hour snow emergency parking ban, effective at 6 a.m. Friday. The Department of Public Works asked people to make sure they do not park on the street. All non-essential municipal buildings are closed Friday as well.

The snow is starting to pick up just in time for people to start their commute this morning.

Boston

Boston is expecting several inches of snow. Roads were being treated with salt and sand even before the snow started falling around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Officials are encouraging people to take the T, rather than drive on the roadways.