MassDOT Ready to Tackle Potholes as Spring Approaches

One of the worst parts of driving in New England surely is the potholes, and MassDOT says this is the time of year where more of them tend to pop up.

The state's transportation department has estimated that it filled 4,493 potholes between Oct.1, 2022 and Jan. 10, 2023.

"I think we're trending lower than what we would normally see," Deputy Chief of Operations and Maintenance for MASSDOT Highway Division Scott Wilson said. "I don't like to tempt fate, you know, in 2015 there were articles about the snow drought we were having and then it snowed for 40 days."

February, March and April are big months for potholes, and the department of transportation said it's ready to tackle them.

"We do have some contractors to do that work," Wilson said. "We make sure that the contractors are geared up and ready to start going out on the road as well."

Higher traffic roads tend to see more potholes, which form by the freezing and thawing of water that gets under the top layer of pavement through surface cracks.

"Generally... potholes in the higher speed roads, they try to get to them as quick as possible," Wilson said.

Drivers can report potholes using this portal, or they can call the MassDOT hotline at 857-368-4636.