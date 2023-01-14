MassDOT Advises Travelers on Freezing Rain and Snow That Might Impact Travel

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow on Sunday.

Our First Alert weather team forecast that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Mass Sunday morning thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic.

MassDOT is urging drivers to check the forecasts before their trip as the conditions such as snow, freezing rain, sleet and gusty winds which may reduce visibility could impact travel.

The agency says crews will be salting and chemically treating roadways but the weather could still create slippery conditions.

“If traveling, especially in the next 48 hours, drivers should put safety first and check forecasts for the routes they will take” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.