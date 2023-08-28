MassDOT secretary stepping down after 8 months on the job

Gina Fiandaca, the secretary of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, is stepping down after just eight months on the job.

The state announced Monday that Fiandaca's last day will be Sept. 11. No reason was given for her departure. She was appointed in January by Gov. Maura Healey and is the first cabinet member that she appointed to leave her administration.

Gina Fiandaca. Boston Transportation Commissioner, is pictured in Boston on March 29, 2018. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

“Lieutenant Governor Driscoll and I are grateful for Gina’s leadership at the Department of Transportation. She came to our administration with over four decades of experience in transportation and a proven track record of getting things done," Healey said in a statement. "She hit the ground running and has delivered on many of our key transportation priorities."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Undersecretary for Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutt will take over as acting transportation secretary. She has served in her current role since January, and previously served on the MassDOT board of directors and as vice-chair of the Fiscal Management and Control Board that oversaw the MBTA from 2015-2021.

Monica Tibbits-Nutt (Courtesy: MassDOT)

Fiandaca will remain in an advisory role through the end of the year in an effort to ensure a smooth transition, the state said.

In a statement, she thanked Healey for "the honor and privilege" of leading MassDOT.

"I am grateful for the trust Governor Healey placed in me that led to significant progress in virtually every facet of transportation in the Commonwealth. Together, we have hired new leadership at the MBTA, implemented the Work and Family Mobility Act, reached approximately the half-way point with the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project and helped drivers ‘ditch the drive’, and led efforts to obtain more than 2 billion dollars in federal funding."

Prior to taking over MassDOT, Fiandaca had served as assistant city manager in Austin, Texas, and before that as head of transportation for the City of Boston under former Mayor Marty Walsh.