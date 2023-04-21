Massive Fire Breaks Out at Truro Home

Fire crews are battling a massive house fire that broke out overnight in Truro, Massachusetts.

Numerous firefighters and emergency response vehicles have responded to First Light Lane to battle the blaze. The Truro Fire Department is being assisted by several other communities on Cape Cod, including Eastham, Orleans, Barnstable, Yarmouth, Mashpee, Sandwich and Hyannis.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

BREAKING: Communities along the Cape are responding to a massive house fire in Truro. I'm told a firefighter in Brewster felt the house shake. We're live with the details this morning on @NBC10Boston and @NECN pic.twitter.com/j9nYseffdG — Mary Markos (@maryathanasia) April 21, 2023

Video from the scene shows that the house appears to have been leveled with debris scattered everywhere.

NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and we'll bring you more information as we get it.