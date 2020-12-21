Local

BOSTON

Max Brenner in Boston's Back Bay Has Closed Permanently

By Marc Hurwitz

Vacation Week Max Brenner 2
necn

A small chain of upscale chocolate bars and cafes has shut down its Boston location.

A message sent to us today from the company indicates that Max Brenner in the Back Bay has closed permanently, which confirms rumors we have heard of late that the Boylston Street spot had been cleared out. The combination chocolate bar/restaurant was known for its variety of chocolate-based items, including cookies, waffles, ice cream, shakes, hot chocolate and chocolate martinis, along with food options such as salads, sandwiches (including waffle sandwiches), flatbreads, and more.

Max Brenner, which is based in Israel, has locations in New York City and Philadelphia, as well as a number of others overseas; their Boston location first opened back in 2011.

The address for the now-closed location of Max Brenner in the Back Bay was 745 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for the company can be found at https://maxbrenner.us/.

by Marc Hurwitz

