MBTA Board Expected to Vote on Controversial Service Cuts Monday

The board of the MBTA was expected to vote on proposed service cuts that would severely limit some of its public transit offerings amid attacks, Monday, as calls grow for the agency to change its plans.

The MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board was expected to vote on the cuts during a meeting at 12 p.m. meets.

T officials have indicated they might rein in their original plan -- which included eliminating weekend commuter rail service, shuttering 25 bus routes and some ferries, and cutting subway frequency 20 percent -- to focus on reductions rather than outright cuts. Defenders of the T's strategy say the agency can't afford to keep running so many empty trains and buses.

Sen. Ed Markey and Reps. Ayanna Pressley were among the officials and labor leaders expected to voice opposition to the plan at a virtual press conference Monday morning.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh last week warned that the cuts would exacerbate the coronavirus crisis in Massachusetts: "These cuts would hurt our public health and our climate. It would cause more crowded buses and trains, increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19."

Pointing to recent developments on coronavirus vaccines, Walsh argued that there could be an increase in ridership soon. Thus, the decision should not be rushed.

Walsh urged the MBTA to "be creative," and realign their budget priorities, emphasizing that the cuts would disproportionately impact low-income workers, veterans and people with disabilities.

"The bottom line here is that these cuts are just simply wrong," Walsh said. "At this particular moment, these cuts would move us move the goal line further down."

Gov. Charlie Baker seemed to come down on the opposite side of the issue when asked about the proposed cuts last week.

MassINC Polling Group, a nonpartisan public opinion research firm, released the results of their latest poll Thursday morning that shows people prefer that the state spend more money to close the MBTA budget gap than cut services. Of the 1,340 Massachusetts residents who were polled, more than half - 54% - don't believe the MBTA will restore service to prior levels if the cuts are made.

"I think raising taxes to run empty buses and trains is a bad idea," he said.

But other local officials, representatives from unions and community groups expressed concerned with the cuts.

"We are more reliant than ever on essential workers in our communities, many of whom depend on public transit and need it to be reliable, accessible and affordable," City Council President Kim Janey said. "The proposed cuts undermine the needs of our essential workers and the sacrifices they are making to protect our communities."

The remarks come after a union-backed coalition, Public Transit Public Good, estimated more than 800 jobs could be eliminated if the MBTA moves ahead with the service cuts.

Janey claimed that the cuts fall in line with a "long history" of increasing fares while services continue to diminish.

"The so-called temporary cuts have had significant long-term impacts in the past, and begs the question, 'When will services be brought back?' The answer -probably never," Janey said. "The COVID-19 crisis cannot and must not be used to as a front to continue the dismantling of services our community so desperately need. We are here this morning to say no to any cuts in service."

Massachusetts is expected to receive 300,000 coronavirus vaccines this month, which will be the first dose of a two-dose regimen.

Walsh added he hoped to work with the Baker administration as well as the incoming Biden-Harris administration to find an alternative solution to the budget deficit. The possibility of a federal stimulus package and "progress" on the current federal funding for transit, may make the proposed cuts "unnecessary," Walsh said.