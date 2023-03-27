MBTA Eyes Former Long Island Rail Road President for GM Job: Sources

As the search for a new general manager of the MBTA drags on, sources tell the NBC10 Boston Investigators that the former president of the Long Island Railroad is being seriously eyed for the job.

Phillip Eng's resume also includes serving as Chief Operating Officer of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

According to his bio page on the MTA's website, Eng led the LIRR during the railroad's "Forward program," which was a set of initiatives aimed at "improving service reliability and enhancing the customer experience." Eng oversaw the delivery of a $6 billion capital program to modernize and expand the railroad's infrastructure.

Healey has missed her own deadline to find a new chief for the agency - which would have been March 6.

The LIRR is the largest commuter rail in the country, and serves nearly 90 million rides annually, according to the MTA.

The MTA is the agency that manages public transit in the New York City metro area.

Eng also had a lengthy tenure with the New York State Department of Transportation, eventually holding positions such as Chief Engineer and Executive Deputy Commissioner.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to both the MBTA and the governor's office, neither of which have responded to the inquiry, nor verified the Globe's reporting about Eng.

The search for a new general manager started in November, and whoever it is that ends up with the job will face a multiple of challenges, including staffing shortages, project and maintenance delays and reduced speeds.

