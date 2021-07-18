Local

mbta

MBTA Plans Summer Work on Critical Bus Corridors

The work is being done in Boston, Lynn, Brookline, Malden, Revere, and Somerville.

MBTA sign
NBC10 Boston/NECN

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is working with Boston and several other area communities to build nearly five miles of bus lanes and make other upgrades along critical transit corridors, transportation officials said.

The projects are designed to boost bus speed and reliability and in turn support economic growth as the region eases public health restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, the MBTA said in a statement.

The work is also being done in Lynn, Brookline, Malden, Revere, and Somerville.

"These quick-build projects aim to address transit delay on some of the region's most congested roadways in order to improve bus travel time and reliability, and move more people more efficiently to support economic recovery and public health,'' the T's statement said.

