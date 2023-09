The MBTA announced that the Red Line has resumed service as disabled train at Porter station was removed on Saturday morning.

Shuttle buses replaced service between Alewife and Harvard for about 25 minutes while the disabled train is addressed.

Red Line Update: Service between Alewife and Harvard has resumed with delays of about 25 minutes after a disabled train has been removed from service at Harvard. https://t.co/XD3umEotnW — MBTA (@MBTA) September 30, 2023

