MBTA Red Line Train Derails at Boston Train Yard

An out-of-service MBTA Red Line train derailed when it hit a metal grate at a train yard in Boston Thursday night, officials said.

An agency spokesperson said it happened at Cabot yard on Dorchester Avenue around 8:45 p.m. The train was moving out of the carhouse at the yard when it struck the grate. The train was upright the entire time and one was hurt.

The derailment damaged the third rail and a switch at the yard, which have both been repaired. The train was placed back on the tracks by around 11:30 p.m.

The Federal Transportation Administration, which has already ordered immediate change at the agency to address safety issues, was informed of Thursday's derailment. An investigation is underway.

Add this incident to a list of issues that have plagued the MBTA in recent months, including crashes, derailments, speeding, signal issues and two fatal accidents.

The FTA began investigating the MBTA in April after a recent death and several incidents that caused injuries. The directives issued by the FTA require the MBTA and the state Department of Public Utilities to collaborate on fixing the issues and improving the culture of safety at the MBTA.

The MBTA said it has been fully engaged with the FTA during its inspection and work is underway to address the issues that were flagged. The MBTA board met on Thursday to discuss how to move forward.

The MBTA says that structural issues at Government Center is forcing shuttle buses to replace subways on the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay, as well as the Green Line from Government Center and Lechmere.