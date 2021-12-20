MBTA Shares Disturbing New Video of Escalator Malfunction at Back Bay Station

Disturbing new video released by the MBTA shows people tumbling backwards, and piling up on top of one another, after an escalator malfunction at the Back Bay Station back on Sept. 26.

Many of the people were headed back to Boston from Foxboro after a Patriots game that Sunday, when the escalator suddenly reversed at a high rate of speed.

Nine people were taken to the hospital.

“The fact that it just immediately goes in reverse and you’re falling on top of somebody and somebody is falling on top to you, it’s scary,” said commuter Caroline Price.

Two families are now suing the MBTA and Kone, the company hired to maintain the escalators.

A statement from the Bethany and Parson families says “they continue to recover and still face a long road following this incident.”

The MBTA says the escalator passed a state inspection in July and all MBTA escalators receive exhaustive monthly maintenance checks.

Months later, the escalator remains out of service.

“It’s pretty busy I mean it gets a lot of use. It’s on track 1 and 3 and it gets lots of usage especially game days or when they have the marathon of functions,” said commuter Darlene Monkman.

An MBTA spokesperson says the cause of this malfunction remains under investigation.

Kone says in part in a statement that safety is one of their top priories and their “thoughts go out to those who were injured.” They also say they routinely inspect and maintain the MBTA’s escalators.