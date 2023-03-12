MBTA Speed Restrictions Continue Ahead of Weekday Commute

Localized speed limits are still in place in certain sections of the track on the Red, Orange and Blue lines ahead of the busy Monday morning commute.

These are causing partial delays of up to 20 minutes on the red line, up to 15 minutes on the Blue line and up to 10 minutes on the Orange line. The Green line and the Mattapan trolley are still seeing delays across the board as speeds remain capped between 10 and 25 miles per hour.

At this point, it’s unclear when the MBTA will lift these restrictions after implementing them across the entire system late last week. Officials found several issues on the Red Line that needed immediate attention, including track defects, as well as missing or inconsistent documentation around which repairs were made.

Meanwhile, parts of the Orange and Green lines are shutdown this weekend for scheduled demolition work at the Government Center garage.

Riders can take the Green Line between Government Center and Copley, and shuttle buses between Copley and Ruggles. Shuttle buses are also replacing service between North Station and Government Center.

Overall, riders say they’re tired of the all the problems on the T.

“It definitely is an inconvenience to a lot of people’s time. We have to pay for the train all the time. It is expensive and stuff so you don’t know how everybody can adjust to it," Brianna Gomes told NBC10 Boston.

“It’s a problem because when you want to go to the hospital or go to work and you have to take a shuttle, it takes time to get to the place. And then you’re late where you work, or you’re late to where you’re going and it’s really hard," T rider Natou Sissoko said.

"Half of the reason why I live in Boston is because I can get around without a car. Now I can't really, so it makes it really frustrating," said another regular user of the T.

Most riders just want a system they can rely on.

"[I] just want to get around, with some semblance of speed and predictability... I don't know how long my commute to work is going to be on Monday. I just get on the train and hope and see what happens," said a rider.

The interim general manager of the MBTA did ask people to be patient until Monday, hopefully this doesn’t impact the morning commute.

