MBTA to Try Urine Sensors on Downtown Elevators

By The Associated Press

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is going to tackle the nuisance of public urination with technology.

The MBTA is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors will be placed in four downtown elevators. The data will be collected for several months with a goal of creating a system that can alert transit ambassadors to dispatch a cleaning crew.

The MBTA said public urination is not only unsanitary but can also damage elevators.

The sensors are not a new concept. Nearly a decade ago, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority launched a program that triggered strobe lights, alarms and alerts to MARTA police when urine was detected.

