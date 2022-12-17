Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

MBTA Transit Police Looking to Identify Suspect of Indecent Assault

Transit Police say the assault happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Chauncy Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing station.

By Irvin Rodriguez

MBTA Transit Police

Authorities are looking for a suspect of Indecent Assault and Batter at an MBTA station.

The suspect's picture from surveillance shows him in a black jacket with black jeans.

If you have any information about the suspect, you can call 617-222-1050 or you can send an anonymous text to 873873.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsassaultDowntown Crossing
