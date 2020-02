Commuters on the MBTA Commuter Rail's Worcester Line experienced significant delays Tuesday morning due to mechanical problems.

The MTBA said Framingham Train 584 was delayed by about an hour after it became disabled due to a "mechanical issue" sometime before 7 a.m. Another train was deployed to push the train to Boston's South Station, causing delays on the line.

Update: Framingham Train 584 (6:39 am from Framingham) is now operating about 1 hour late between Framingham and South Station due to a mechanical issue resulting in Train 506 tying on to assist Train 584 into South Station. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 25, 2020

Framingham Train 584 /Worcester Train 506 arriving at Boston Landing stop @MBTA_CR #NBC10Boston #necn pic.twitter.com/HKBJK9UOul — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) February 25, 2020

Several trains, including Worcester Line trains 506, 508, 509, 510 and 552; and Framingham trains 586 and 588, saw delays.