Boston

Meet the first baby born in Boston in 2025

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Saugus, Massachusetts, couple is celebrating the birth of their newborn daughter — who was the first baby born in the city of Boston in 2025.

Leah James Lombardi was born to Jessica and Michael Lombardi at 12:14 a.m. New Year's Day at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Baby Leah weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and is 20.5 inches long.

The hospital said on social media that Leah was the first baby born in the city of Boston, congratulating the couple on the new addition to their family.

This article tagged under:

BostonSaugus
