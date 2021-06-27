Meetings Planned to Discuss Replacing Cape Cod Bridges

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has scheduled a pair of virtual meetings to discuss plans to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges.

Officials at the public information meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday will present an overview of the proposed Cape Cod Canal Area Transportation Improvement Program, which not only includes replacing the two bridges across the Cape Cod Canal, but improving the approach road networks.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The purpose of the meetings is to provide the public with the opportunity to become acquainted with the proposed project and to gather feedback. The state's policy concerning land acquisitions for the project will also be presented. The meetings involving the same topics will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

The $1 billion effort to replace the bridges -- both more than 80 years old -- will be done in three phases, with construction not expected to start until 2025 at the earliest, state transportation officials have said.