Memorial Day Weekend starts off with plenty of sunshine

Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and we’re off to a fantastic start! With high pressure in place, today will most certainly be the pick of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures across the entire six state region.

Though the afternoon starts out mostly sunny, we’ll see some high, thin clouds moving in by late in the afternoon and evening, but conditions will remain dry. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s across the Boston area, low 80s well inland, upper 60s at the Beaches with an onshore breeze.

Overnight we’ll see clouds moving in as well as a cluster of showers and storm across northern Vermont and New Hampshire which will rapidly move to the east overnight and weaken.

A few showers may sneak into the north shore of Boston by the late night and early morning hours before moving offshore. Lows mid 50s to 60 for most, few 40s northern Maine.

Sunshine and clouds Sunday with a few pop up showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than today with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, cooler temperatures along the immediate coast, in the upper 60s to 70.

More clouds Memorial Day with the slight risk for a shower during the morning into the afternoon. Temperatures slightly cooler, upper 60s to low 70s, coolest temps along the coast.

Steady showers develop by late in the afternoon from west to east as a frontal boundary approaches the region. Showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will continue into Monday night and exit by Tuesday morning, rain may be locally heavy with some flooding possible.

Becomes drier through the middle of the week with temperatures staying on the warm side, which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.

Have a great day!