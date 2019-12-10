Local
Message in a Bottle Dated 1983 Found Turns Up on Cape Cod

The letter inside was signed by an 11-year-old girl named Jenny Brown and dated May 14, 1983

A message in a bottle that is more than 36 years old was discovered in Massachusetts.

Joshua Mendes said he found a weathered glass bottle with the bleached letter while beachcombing in Provincetown. The letter was signed by an 11-year-old girl named Jenny Brown and dated May 14, 1983, he said.

The letter gives a post office box in Jonesport, Maine, and says "Please write me.''

Mendes told Bangor Daily News his attempts to contact Brown have not been successful.

