Message in a Bottle Dated 1983 Found Turns Up on Cape Cod

A message in a bottle that is more than 36 years old was discovered in Massachusetts.
Joshua Mendes said he found a weathered glass bottle with the bleached letter while beachcombing in Provincetown. The letter was signed by an 11-year-old girl named Jenny Brown and dated May 14, 1983, he said.
The letter gives a post office box in Jonesport, Maine, and says "Please write me.''
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Mendes told Bangor Daily News his attempts to contact Brown have not been successful.
Copyright AP - Associated Press