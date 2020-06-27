Local

Methuen Police Searching for Missing Man With Autism

Joshua Powers, 27, was last seen in the area of 24 Haverhill Street in Methuen

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police are looking for a 27-year-old man with autism who is missing from Methuen, Massachusetts.

Joshua Powers was last seen leaving his residence on foot in the area of 24 Haverhill Street in Methuen on Saturday. Police say he was possibly headed towards Lawrence and was wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

Powers, who has been diagnosed with autism, is described as 6'1", approximately 175 pounds, bald with brown eyes and a dark complexion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.

