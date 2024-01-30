Migrants at Logan airport relocating to Roxbury shelter

As migrants sleep on the floors of Boston Logan International Airport, the Healey administration has approved to move them to a temporary shelter in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex on MLK Jr Boulevard in Roxbury is the location of the new temporary shelter.

Families currently housed at Logan airport can start to move in as early as Wednesday morning, where they will be given wrap around services to keep them safe and healthy and help them integrate in the community.

This move is the solution the Healey administration said they have now come to as they continue to ask the federal government for more assistance. However, not everyone is on board.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu expressed her disappointment in a morning radio interview that the state chose Roxbury, a neighborhood where mostly Black people live and for decades has been marginalized with little to no investment. But even she acknowledged that leaders have toured other spaces, and none were ready to meet the urgent needs of the crisis.

This complex is the only indoor facility that is open year-round. Plus, it has a 24,000-square-foot field house that can house up to 400 people. Meaning, it could become the largest temporary shelter in the state.

The state plans to use this recreation complex in Roxbury until May 31. After that, the center can resume its activities for the community.