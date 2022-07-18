Mike Pence to Speak at ‘Politics & Eggs' Event in NH Next Month

Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the "Politics & Eggs" event in Manchester, New Hampshire, next month, the New England Council announced Monday.

Pence, who previously spoke at the event in November 2019 during President Trump's reelection campaign, will join a group of presidential candidates and other politicians who plan to attend the forum, according to a news release.

The event, which will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 8 to 9:30 a.m., will be held at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, which organizes the event along with the New England Council.

A series that takes place in the state of the nation's first presidential primary, "Politics & Eggs" is devoted to giving local business owners the opportunity to discuss political issues with presidential candidates. Attendees range from respected journalists to political analysts, according to the New England Council's website.

The New Hampshire Institute of Politics was founded in 2001 and seeks to foster dialogue on a wide variety of political topics, serving as an open forum for debate among students and scholars.