Mild Tuesday Ahead of Wintry Mix for Some During Holiday Commute

Our quiet weather continues through Tuesday as our highs reach the upper 50s on a southwest wind. Mostly sunny skies will help make it a great travel day across the northeast.

The next weather system heads in from the Midwest by late Wednesday night, bringing snow to the upper Great Plains and rain across the Mississippi Valley. Wednesday morning and afternoon will be dry with highs around 50.

By evening we have scattered showers heading into the area. The rain will remain off and on Wednesday night into Thursday morning and will head out by late morning from southern New England.

Northern New England will start off with the rain, then change to a wintry mix and snow showers in higher elevations Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.

The wind will be another story for Wednesday into Thursday. Gusty southwest winds will welcome us into early Wednesday, then we change to a north wind by Thursday morning. The wind may gust up to 40 mph during Thanksgiving dinner.

We stay breezy through Friday as our temperatures go from the 40s on Thursday to the upper 30s Friday.

Colder air remains for Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday into Monday we could be tracking another coastal low pressure system. This one may bring in more cold air on the backside for Monday morning. That means we start as rain and a mix north, then change to snow Monday morning.

This is still very uncertain in the extended outlook, but our NBC10 model, the GFS and the Euro bring in some snow for Monday morning, at least. Stay tuned for updates!