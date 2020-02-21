Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MIT

Military Hero McRaven to Give MIT Commencement Speech

65365915
Getty Images

Retired Navy Adm. William McRaven has been chosen to give the 2020 commencement speech at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The school announced the selection Friday. In a statement, MIT President L. Rafael Reif praised McRaven for his ``integrity, intellectual curiosity, decency, humility and self-discipline.''

McRaven was head of U.S. Special Operations Command in 2011 when Navy SEALs killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. He also led the 2009 rescue of Richard Phillips, a ship captain who was captured by Somali pirates.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 47 mins ago

Can-Only In Boston: Harpoon, Mike’s Pastries Team Up to Create Cannoli Stout

Weather 2 hours ago

Tracking a Storm Next Week That Could Bring Snow to New England

McRaven retired from the Navy in 2014 and served as chancellor of the University of Texas system from 2015 through 2018.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MIT
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us