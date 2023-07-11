Local

Harvard University

Minor hit by vehicle at Harvard athletic facility in Allston

The Harvard University Police Department says a vehicle hit a pole and overturned in a crash that left a minor with non-life-threatening injuries at the McCurdy Track in Boston's Allston neighborhood

A minor suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle that overturned at a Harvard University athletic track in Boston's Allston neighborhood.

The Harvard University Police Department said the crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the McCurdy Track.

In addition to hitting the minor, the vehicle hit a pole and overturned, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not report any other injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

