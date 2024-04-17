15-year-old Dorchester girl missing for days, Boston police say

A 15-year-old Boston high school student has been missing for five days, police said Wednesday, asking for the public's help in tracking her down.

Jayla Santiago, who lives in Dorchester, was last seen Friday morning near the intersection of Norwell and Athelwold streets, Boston police said. She didn't report to school, at Tech Academy Boston, later that day, and hasn't been seen since.

Jayla has black, braided hair and green/hazel eyes, according to police. She's about 5-foot-5 and 150 lbs. and was last seen in a black puffy jacket, red-and-black checkered pants and a black purse.

Anyone who knows where Jayla is was asked to call 911 or call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4712.