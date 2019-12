Police need the public's help locating a missing teenager last seen heading to school Wednesday morning in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Seventeen-year-old Courtney Pinkins, Jr. has ties to Malden and Boston, police say.

He is described as 5'10" with a slim build. Pinkins was last seen wearing black pants, a black puffy jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Attleboro police at 508-222-1212.