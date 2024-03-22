Missing Westborough woman found dead

A woman reported missing from Westborough, Massachusetts, earlier this month has been found dead, authorities confirmed Friday.

Olivia Colby, 27, had been missing since March 14. Investigators followed up on multiple tips trying to find her, including a possible sighting in Kennebunk, Maine. The Worcester County District Attorney's Office confirmed she was found dead late Thursday afternoon. The death does not appear suspicious, but an investigation is ongoing.

The family has requested privacy.

No other details were immediately available.