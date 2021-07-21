Mooo Restaurant Is Opening in Boston's Fort Point Neighborhood

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The group behind a steakhouse in downtown Boston will be opening another location not too far away, and it will replace a French restaurant that had been in business for eight years.

According to both a message from Adam Castiglioni of the Boston Hospitality and Tourism Industry Blog and a tweet from @FortPointer, Mooo Restaurant is planning to open in the city's Fort Point neighborhood, moving into the space on Melcher Street that had been home to Bastille Kitchen. The original location of Mooo is located on the eastern edge of Beacon Hill and is part of the Columbus Hospitality Group which includes such spots as Bar Lyon, Mistral, Sorellina, and Teatro--and which also includes L'Andana, a Burlington restaurant that was planning to be replaced by another location of Mooo, though this hasn't happened yet and it isn't known whether these plans are still in place.

Bastille Kitchen, which opened in 2014, focused in part on inventive takes on classic French dishes.

The address for the upcoming location of Mooo in Fort Point is 49 Melcher Street, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the Beacon Hill location can be found at http://mooorestaurant.com/

