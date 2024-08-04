Moped driver killed in hit-and-run crash

One person is dead a pickup truck driver fatally struck a moped in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, and then fled the scene Saturday night.

Fairhaven police say they responded around 7:11 p.m. to Main Street in the area of Riverside Cemetery near the Route 195 overpass for reports of a crash involving a moped and a Chevy Silverado that were both traveling southbound.

Officers found a moped driver who was critically injured. The victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. Their name has not been released at this time.

According to police, the pickup truck that was involved in the crash had left the scene by the time officers arrived.



Further details have not been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fairhaven Police Department at 508-997-7421.

An investigation is active and ongoing.