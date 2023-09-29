More Mass. auto workers picket as UAW expands strike

The United Auto Workers union expanded its strike even further Friday as labor contract negotiations with Detroit's Big Three automakers continue to stall.

The union encouraged an additional 7,000 members at Ford and General Motors to join the strike.

Nearly 50 workers joined the picket line Friday in Mansfield, Massachusetts, where others have been marching for a week.

"Ford has backed off a little bit," said Justin Blanchard of the UAW Local 422. "In fact, they even stopped production of building a huge battery plant."

Ford CEO Jim Farley addressed the hiccup in negotiations during a press conference.

"I believe we could have reached a compromise on pay and benefits, but so far, the UAW is holding the deal hostage over battery plants," he said.

There are now over 25,000 workers striking at 43 locations across the country. Workers say they're seeking a fair contract that includes pay raises between 36%-40% over the next four years, as well as a 32-hour work week for 40 hours' pay.

"During the 08-09 bankruptcy, we gave up everything to keep these companies afloat with the promise that once they became profitable again, they'd be giving back everything that they gave up," one UAW worker said.

This is the first time in history the Union has gone on strike against all three automakers, and representatives say they're prepared to expand their strike if they do not reach a fair contract.