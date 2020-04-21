More Restaurants and Food Spots Are Opening Back Up This Week for Takeout/Delivery

As we head into the fifth week of restaurant shutdowns/restrictions in the Greater Boston area and elsewhere in Massachusetts, it appears that the trend of dining spots reopening seems to be continuing.

According to a number of sources, including posters within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Fat Baby and Loco in South Boston opened Monday, with Caught in Southie also saying that Capo opened for takeout on Wednesday, April 22 (all three are under the same ownership).

In addition, Brick & Beam in Quincy reopened Tuesday, while The Publick House in Brookline hopes to open sometime mid to late week and China King in Chinatown reopens on Thursday, the last of which is according to a press release.

Finally, Hough Many Scoops in Quincy opened back up over the weekend, though this looks like more of a seasonal reopening.

Several other dining spots have reopened this week, including Parziale's and Bricco in the North End, Myers + Chang in the South End, and Hong Kong Cafe and Delfino in Roslindale (thanks to multiple sources for all of these, including Universal Hub).]

As always, keep checking back for more updates, as more dining spots could be reopening (or closing) over the coming days.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston