Massachusetts

Mother Charged After Child Hit by Vehicle in Spencer, Police Say

the back doors of an ambulance with the word ambulance emblazoned across the double doors
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Massachusetts mother was charged with reckless endangerment of a child after her son was hit by a vehicle Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police responded to Bixby Trail to find the victim, a 4-year-old boy, suffering from a non-life-threatening head injury and being cradled by his mother.

The boy was taken UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, according to police in Spencer.

Authorities say the mother, 27-year-old Adaliz Rivera, was charged with reckless endangerment of a child, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and having a young child without a car seat.

It was not immediately clear if Rivera had an attorney.

