Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Car in Dighton

A person died Friday night after a motorcycle and car collided in Dighton, Massachusetts, authorities announced.

The Dighton police and fire departments were called to the intersection of Main and Elm streets shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a crash.

According to Dighton police, the motorcyclist died of their injuries. A person in the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, while another person in that same car refused to be taken to the hospital.

The area around the crash scene remains closed at this time, police said, and the road will likely remain closed for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

The motorcyclist's name has not been released, and no further information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.