Motorcyclist killed in early-morning crash in Lancaster

The victim's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

Massachusetts State Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Monday morning in Lancaster.

State police said they responded to a report of a crash between a motorcycle an a tractor-trailer at 1:38 a.m. on Route 190 south in Lancaster.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Princeton, was killed in the crash.

The right travel lane was closed until about 6:20 a.m., state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

