Boston

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Callahan Tunnel crash in Boston

The Callahan Tunnel was closed for about three hours following the crash Saturday night, state police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A motorcyclist was seriously injured late Saturday night when they crashed inside the Callahan Tunnel in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to the single motorcycle crash shortly before 11 p.m. and found one person with serious injuries, who was taken by Boston EMS to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The Callahan Tunnel was closed for about three hours. Boston police helped manage traffic until the tunnel reopened for normal travel around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the crash appears to be an accident, but it remains under investigation at this time.

