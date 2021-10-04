Mr. Mac's in Tyngsboro and Westford Have Become Mac-N-Choose

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
A pair of restaurants northwest of Boston that feature macaroni and cheese now have a new name while continuing to focus on the popular comfort food dish.
According to a source, Mr. Mac's in Tyngsboro and Westford are now Mac-n-Choose, with a September 3 Facebook post saying the following:
...as of October 1, 2021, these 2 Mr. Mac's locations: 1) 440 Middlesex Rd. in Tyngsboro, MA, and 2) 175 Littleton Rd. in Westford, MA ...will no longer be associated with the Mr. Mac's franchise system....We are excited to bring new ideas and options together with our new name to you.
The location of Mr. Mac's in Manchester, NH, will not be going through any changes, while the post above mentioned that Mr. Mac's Gift Cards were able to be redeemed at the Tyngsboro and Westford locations through September 30, at which point they could only be redeemed at Mr. Mac's in Manchester.
An earlier post from the homenewshere.com site states that customers will be able to choose from different types of pasta, Cabot cheeses, and toppings, along with whether it is cooked or oven-ready.
