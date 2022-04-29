Local

NORTHBRIDGE

Multi-Alarm Fire Burning at Victorian Home in Northbridge

Flames broke out at a property known as The Victorian, Whitinsville - which hosts events like wedding and summer theater programs

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Firefighters have been battling a multi-alarm fire at a large Victorian home in Northbridge, Massachusetts, for several hours Friday evening.

Heavy smoke and shooting flames could be seen pouring out of the Linwood Ave. property that is known as The Victorian, Whitinsville. According to its Facebook page, the venue hosts events like wedding and summer theater programs.

Police have a stretch of the road blocked off to traffic while it remains an active scene.

Fire officials are expected to provide more information on the blaze Friday night. Check back for updates.

