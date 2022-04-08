Local

multi car crash

Multi-Car Crash on I-495 Causes Heavy Delays

Injuries were reported in a multi-car crash on I-495 Friday morning, but the extent of those injuries remains unclear

Westboro Fire Department

A crash involving multiple cars on I-495 southbound caused heavy delays during the Friday morning commute, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

Firefighters were on scene of the crash, which occurred near the Massachusetts Turnpike. Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries remains unclear. Commuters should expect heavy delays, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

Massachusetts news

