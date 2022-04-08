Multi-Car Crash on I-495 Causes Heavy Delays

A crash involving multiple cars on I-495 southbound caused heavy delays during the Friday morning commute, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

Firefighters were on scene of the crash, which occurred near the Massachusetts Turnpike. Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries remains unclear. Commuters should expect heavy delays, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

