Multiple Chances of Snow Over the Next Week

A Tuesday treat has unfolded for New England, with widespread daytime high temperatures in the 50s and even pushing 60 degrees in places like Boston, Providence and Hartford.

With sunshine, the biggest hassle for those getting an early jump on Thanksgiving holiday travel will be to remember the sunglasses and avoid a ride full of squinting and sun visors.

To our west, the much-advertised storm poised to track from west to east across the Eastern two-thirds of the nation is transitioning from Colorado and Central Plains snow to Midwest, Mississippi Valley and Ohio Valley rain. This will likely cause airport delays Tuesday afternoon and evening, respectively.

Wednesday, the first impacts of the approaching storm will be seen here in New England first as clouds by dawn, then as developing rain showers. While Wednesday’s showers would not normally be enough to warrant a First Alert from our weather team, we know how many folks may be on the roads and the impact wet roads can have on travel speed, visibility and travel time.

Rain will inevitably turn to snow Wednesday night in the North Country, accumulating a few inches there and perhaps even launching an early Thanksgiving morning flurry southward into central New England. This would be before it contracts the mountains on Thanksgiving Day while the rest of us see clouds, sun and a busy and brisk northwest wind gusting to 45 mph at times.

The shot of chilly and dry air moving in on Thanksgiving will ensure a bright but cool Friday and Saturday, with highs only in the 30s to near 40. It poses problems when the next system arrives Sunday.

Many folks will be on the return trip by road and by air Sunday, and a coastal storm of rain and snow would have significant impact, so we’ve hoisted a First Alert for Sunday, as well. We still need to nail down details on the rain/snow line placement and exact timing, though.

With the holiday weekend upon us, folks in southern New England – particularly around and outside the I-95 corridor – may want to take the time to check the snow blower, ensure we have driveway snow stakes or hang the holiday lights in the coming days. This is just in case snow comes and your favorite repair shop or local hardware store may be on limited hours for the holiday weekend.

Another shot of cold air settles in for the early and middle part of next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast.