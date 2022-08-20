Multiple Mass. Brush Fires Send Smoke Traveling Across Parts of State

Emergency crews are battling multiple brush fires across Massachusetts, which has sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns.

A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn Saturday. The fire, located on the town line with Sudbury and Hudson, is contained to a wooded area. Fourteen fire departments from surrounding communities are responding to the fire. Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.

The state's Department of Conservation and Recreation says Breakheart Reservation in Saugus is closed to the public this weekend as crews work to contain a brush fire there. Hikers are also asked to steer clear of the Lynnwood Reservation. Investigators say the brush fire that began in Saugus is considered suspicious.